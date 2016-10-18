The JSW Group is planning to set up a paint unit in West Bengal, Chairman Sajjan Jindal said.

Addressing a joint press conference with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said that this would be part of the Rs.3,400 crore that JSW group plans to invest in Salboni in West Bengal, where it is setting up a 2.4 million tonne cement plant.

The two lakh-kilolitre decorative paint plant would entail a Rs.1,500 crore investment.

“We are already setting up a paint unit in Maharashtra and Karnataka and this plant would be followed by one in the North,” he said after a meeting with Ms. Banerjee and key government officials.

JSW would invest Rs.1,000 crore in steel downstream units – cold rolling, galvanising and colour coated steel units, besides a Rs.700-crore investment on expanding the cement unit, in addition to a Rs.100-crore spend on an 18 MW plant. The eastern region units would enable the group to serve the north-east and the markets in Bangladesh, Myanmar, Bhutan and Thailand.