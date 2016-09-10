Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. (JPVL) on Saturday announced commencement of commercial operations of second unit at 1980 MW Bara Supercritical Thermal Power project.

“Unit-2 of 660 MW of (3 X 660 MW = 1980 MW) Bara Supercritical Thermal Power project, being implemented by Prayagraj Power Generation Co. (a material un-listed arm of the company) has successfully commenced commercial operations on September 10,” Jaiprakash Power Ventures said in a BSE filing.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures had earlier reported a standalone net loss of Rs.196.16 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2016.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures had reported a net profit of Rs.66.96 crore in the year-earlier period, the company added.