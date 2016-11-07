Jaguar Land Rover, U.K.’s leading manufacturer of premium luxury vehicles that was bought by the Tatas in 2008, reported its best-ever October retail sales of 46,325 vehicles, up 11 per cent compared to October 2015. In a statement issued to the stock exchanges by Tata Motors, the month’s performance was attributed to strong sales of Land Rover Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar XF and the introduction of the Jaguar F-PACE, as well as strong year on year sales growth in China and Europe.“Jaguar Land Rover delivered solid retail sales growth across the majority of key regions for October year on year, with China up 39%, Europe up 25%, the UK and North America both up 8% but other overseas markets down 22%. Jaguar Land Rover sold 480,349 vehicles in the first ten months of 2016, 23% up on the same period in the prior year," said the stock exchange statement.

