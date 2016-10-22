Global rating agency Fitch does not see Reliance Jio, the new entrant in the telecom space, gaining even 2 per cent of revenue market share in 2017 but will disrupt the industry with its aggressive pricing strategies.“We expect Reliance Jio to gain less than a 2 per cent revenue market share in 2017 but to act a major price-disruptor,” it said in a note.The top four existing telcos will consolidate their revenue market share by eating into the revenues of the smaller players.The agency expects Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India, Idea Cellular and Rcom/Aircel’s market share to go up to 84 per cent from 79 per cent in 2016. Fitch said intense competition will weaken the credit profiles and coupled with the high capital expenditure requirements, gave it a negative outlook. The industry’s revenue growth could slow down to mid single-digit from 7-8 per cent in 2016 on lower data revenue growth.