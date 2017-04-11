Jio rejigs ‘Summer Surprise’

more-in

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has started offering ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer for ₹309 after telecom regulator TRAI asked the company to stop its ₹303 ‘Summer Surprise’ offer.

The new offer gives consumers 84 GB of data for 84 days for ₹309 and 168 GB of data for 84 days for ₹509 according to Jio’s website.

A Reliance source confirmed the development to The Hindu. “Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer is limited to one recharge only and is not available along with Jio Summer Surprise,” according to a statement at the provider’s website.

This comes after Vodafone and Bharti Airtel complained to the telecom regulator TRAI that Jio was still ‘luring customers’ to subscribe to its Jio Summer Surprise offer, even after the regulator had asked the company to roll back that offer.