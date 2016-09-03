Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has intimated the Department of Telecommunications (DOT), Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and the security agencies regarding the commencement of its wireless telecommunication services in all 22 service areas from 5 September 2016. The Company has filed the tariff plans for wireless services with TRAI, thus fulfilling all the requirements of Unified License for commencement of services.

Reliance Jio on Friday clarified that the data used for the voice calls will neither be charged nor deducted from the data balance of the subscriber.

“Domestic voice calls to any network across the country, both in local as well as while roaming nationally, will be completely free for Jio subscribers forever i.e. even beyond 1 January 2017,” said a Reliance Jio statement.

Other operators have maintained that once Jio intimates the DOT and TRAI of its commencement of services in accordance with the license conditions, they would the facilities.

“We expect and hope that following commencement of services by Jio, the incumbent operators would fulfil their obligations to provide adequate interconnection and MNP (Mobile Number Portability) facility,” said the Jio statement, adding that in the spirit of putting the customer-first and complete transparency, Jio would report its operator-wise call failure numbers on its website ‘www.jio.com’, on a regular basis.