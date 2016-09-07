Mr. Jaitley was responding to queries at The Economist India Summit in the capital

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday has said that containing the violence in some parts of the country is one of the major challenges for the government, along with the need to continuously improve the implementation of social sector schemes aimed at poverty eradication.

Mr Jaitley was responding to queries on the opportunities for improving the NDA’s re-election prospects in the 2019 general elections and if the spate of critical state elections from next year could dent the pace of reforms, at The Economist India Summit in the capital.

“I don't think any of the reforms which we are undertaking are counterproductive in the sense of their appeal to the popular opinion. I think India has become far more aspirational and the advantages of reform and growth also travel to the common person. I think what’s important in Indian politics is to blend reforms along with social sector schemes so the advantage enrichment of the states itself is also passed on to the people, who need that advantage,” the finance minister said.

“We are making a lot of structural changes (in the economy) and as we move forward, if inflation comes under greater control and the rates stabilize, in fact, come down a little, it will certainly help,” Mr Jaitley said.

Stressing that the government is performing ‘quite well’ and has been able to run a ‘clean, effective’ administration, Mr Jaitley said there are two major governance challenges ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “We have started the process two years ago for our social sector schemes that help in poverty eradication and we will need to continuously improve upon them. A lot of schemes we have put in place from crop to health insurance for weaker sections of the society,” he said.

“A lot of our attention and resources also get spent on national security. Whatever we are spending excessively is money that is going from the development process too. Even as a political party, we give importance to national security… and therefore, the violence in some parts of the country is something we have to make sure is curbed,” he added.

While the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax is the Centre’s top economic priority, the finance minister said that putting banks back on track and continuing the resolution of stalled projects are also big concerns for the government so that infrastructure spending goes up along with rural demand.

On the Centre’s legislative agenda for the winter session, the finance minister identified amendments to the Companies Act of 2013 that has created a lot of difficulties for firms and the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988 as critical.

“To empower public servants and civil servants to effectively take decisions, the 1988 Prevention of corruption act needs changes and that has now culminated in a report of the parliamentary committee. The central legislature will also have to pass two more Bills for GST – the GST Bill itself and the inter-state GST Bill,” he pointed out.