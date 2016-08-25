ITC has said the issue is not likely to impact its operations or performance

ITC has filed a suit against Britannia Industries Ltd. (BIL) for “copying biscuit packaging”, the multi-product conglomerate said on Thursday.

The case has been filed in the Delhi High Court for alleged copying by Britannia of ITC’s ‘trade dress and colour combination of ITC’s Sunfeast Farmlite Digestive ALL GOOD’ biscuit packages for Britannia’s Nutrichoice Digestive Zero biscuit packages, according to a stock exchange filing by ITC.

It, however, said this “is not likely to impact ITC’s operations or performance”. It also said that the case, filed on August 20, would come up for hearing on August 31.

ITC, which gave these clarifications in response to a query by the stock exchange, declined any comment on this issue.

Confirming the development, Britannia told the stock exchange that the matter came up for hearing on August 22 and 24 but no injunction (stay) has been granted as of now. “As the matter is sub-judice, we cannot comment anything further on this matter.” The organised biscuit market is estimated at about Rs.26,000 crores in which Britannia is among the leading players.