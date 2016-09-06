Company gets 4 weeks to phase out the biscuit stocks.

ITC has won an interim injunction against Britannia in its case involving the packaging of Britannia’s Nutri Choice Digestive Zero biscuits in its present form, during the pendency of a suit involving the two big FMCG companies. Britannia said that it was exploring all legal options.

The Delhi High Court, which is examining the case, granted Britannia four weeks time to phase out the existing stocks of the digestive biscuits “with the impugned packaging,” the order said.

It said that Britannia could adopt any packaging which is distinctively different from the packaging currently used by ITC for its Sunfeast Farmlite Digestive All Good biscuits. ITC had filed a suit against Britannia Industries Ltd. (BIL) on August 20 for “copying biscuit packaging.” Both the companies had made regulatory filings in this regard in response to stock exchange queries.

In its response on Tuesday, ITC said that the order followed “a suit filed by ITC against Britannia for injunction, restraining Britannia from using a label deceptively similar to the trade dress and colour combination of ITC’s ‘Sunfeast Farmlite Digestive ALL GOOD’ biscuit packages for its ‘Britannia Nutrichoice Digestive Zero’ biscuit packages.”

In its response, Britannia said NutriChoice was its flagship brand in the health category of biscuits. It was introduced in 1998 and had a market share of about 70 per cent in the premium health category.

“The packaging architecture for NutriChoice has been built on the brand’s own strategy and has not been influenced by any other brand, the Wadia Group company claimed.

As far as the injunction passed by the Delhi High Court is concerned, “we are exploring all our legal options in the matter,” according to a company statement.

“We would like to assure our consumers that their favourite NutriChoice Digestive Hi- fibre biscuit is unaffected by the court order and will continue to be available in the market.

The product in question which is the zero variant of NutriChoice Digestive will also continue to be available across the country whilst keeping in line with the court order,” Britannia said.