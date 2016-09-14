ITC Ltd’s Agarbatti business division has increased the production capacity of Mangaldeep agarbattis (incense sticks) by over 50 per cent to one billion sticks per month.

Talking to The Hindu, ITC SBU- Agarbatti & Matches Business CEO, V.M. Rajasekharan said: “The marketsize for dhoops and agarbattis are Rs,5,500 crore. We are number two in agarbattis and have been growing at CAGR of 20 per cent for the last few years. We will be attaining top position in market size soon. In Dhoop and safety match stick business, we are occupying the leadership position.”

Till recently, ITC was producing 60 million incense sticks a month through 20 production centres located in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bihar, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh. It has now increased it to one billion sticks per month.

Mobile App

To popularlise its brand further, ITC has rolled out a devotional mobile app which will serve as a ready reckoner to its users.

Called as Mangaldeep pujas, bhajans, mantras and more, the app offers an extensive collection of devotional content including information on how to perform various pujas, popular devotional songs, panchaang calendar, temple locator and chant counter among others. The app is available both in Android and iOS platforms. It is available in English, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

“While Mangaldeep instantly co-relates to prayer, we want our users to mind share that puja means Mangaldeep. As an established brand, going forward we see an opportunity to have a deeper role in our consumer’s lives by evolving ourselves from a product brand into an enabler for the devotional lives of our consumers,” he said.

“Going forward, we see an opportunity to have a deeper role in our consumer’s lives by evolving ourselves from a product brand into an enabler for the devotional lives of our consumers. Besides, ITC will roll out regionally relevant offerings to further customise the portfolio in line with local consumer preferences,” he added.