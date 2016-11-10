'Hussain shall hold office as chairman of the company until a new chairman is appointed in his place'

In a statement issued to the stock exchanges on Thursday, Tata Consultacy Services (TCS) has said that Tata Sons has appointed Ishaat Hussain as the chairman of the company. Tata Sons has also issued a special notice to convene an extraordinary general meeting.

"The Company has received a letter dated November 09, 2016 from Tata Sons Limited nominating Mr. Ishaat Hussain as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company in place of Mr. Cyrus P. Mistry with immediate effect. In view of this, Mr. Mistry has ceased to be the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company and Mr. Hussain is the new Chairman of the Company. The Company has been further informed that Mr. Hussain shall hold office as Chairman of the Company until a new Chairman is appointed in his place," said the statement.

"Tata Sons Limited has issued a special notice under Section 169 read with Section 115 of the Companies Act, 2013 and a requisition for convening an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company under Section 100(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 to consider a resolution for the removal of Mr. Cyrus P. Mistry as Director of the Company," it added.

Tata Sons holds 73.33 per cent stake in TCS. The Section 115 of The Companies Act 2013 lays down the law for resolutions requiring special notice. “... notice of the intention to move such resolution shall be given to the company by such number of members holding not less than one per cent of total voting power...” it says.

In an abrupt move, Mr. Mistry was sacked as the chairman of Tata Sons on 24th October. He was appointed the chairman in December 2012.