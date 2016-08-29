State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Monday reported a 25 per cent jump in first quarter net profit, as it also declared a 1:1 bonus share.

Net profit of Rs. 8,268.98 crore, or Rs. 34.90 a share, in April-June was 25.46 per cent higher than Rs. 6,590.83 crore, or Rs. 27.81 per share net profit in the same period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company earned $9.98 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel in April-June as compared to a gross refining margin of $10.77 per barrel. IOC said all of its Rs. 1,331.69 crore revenue loss on sale of PDS kerosene during the quarter was reimbursed by the government.

Drop in oil price meant its revenue fell from Rs. 1,14,200.24 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2015 to Rs. 1,07,670.95 crore in first quarter of current fiscal.

The Board of Directors of IOC approved a bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 — one equity bonus share of Rs. 10 each for every existing equity share of Rs. 10 each fully paid up subject to the approval of the shareholders.