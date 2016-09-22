Indian Oil Corporation Limited and GAIL on Wednesday announced the signing of an MoU with Dhamra LNG Terminal Private Limited (DLTPL) for taking equity in the 5 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) capacity LNG receiving, storage and regasification terminal coming up at Dhamra Port, Odisha. Under the MoU, DLTPL will be an equal joint venture of Indian Oil and GAIL on the one hand and the Adani Group on the other. The MoU will see Indian Oil and GAIL acquire 39 per cent and 11 per cent equity respectively in DLTPL, with the balance 50 per cent held by the Adani group.

