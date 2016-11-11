: Indian Overseas Bank’s (IOB) net loss widened by 38.90 per cent for the second quarter ended September 30, 2016 to Rs.765.13 crore against Rs.550.83 crore for the corresponding year-ago period. IOB’s gross non-performing assets increased to 21.77 per cent from 11 per cent due to a reduction in asset size, according to a stock exchange filing. Net interest margin stood at 2.02 per cent. During the period under review, the bank reported total business of Rs.3,67,580 crore. The decrease in deposits was on account of reduction in high cost deposits and bulk deposits. Gross advances fell as the bank was in a consolidation mode. IOB issued Tier-II bonds for Rs.800 crore during the first week of November, which will improve the Tier-II capital and thereby capital adequacy ratio to 10.15 per cent. Executive Director R. Subramaniakumar was entrusted with the additional charge of the managing director and CEO.