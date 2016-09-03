The pace of investment approvals has improved in 2016 with projects worth about Rs.3 lakh crore already approved in the first half of 2016 against Rs.5 lakh crore in 2015.

However, a revival in investment-cycle is expected only in fiscal 2018, as many projects still await clearance and there is a lag between project approval and completion, according to a report by Yes Bank.

The approval of brownfield projects seems to be higher than greenfield ones. Environment and land acquisition were the biggest hurdles.

The report examines the extent of investments held back and those which are referred to the Prime Minister’s Project Monitoring Group (PMG). Power and road projects had the largest share in the number of stalled projects As on June 2016, of the 782 projects worth Rs.33 lakh crore referred to the group, 398 have been cleared, entailing an investment of Rs.14.3 crore.

An analysis of project referrals to PMG showed that among big states Bihar and Andhra Pradesh have relatively fewer projects under PMG , while Odisha , Maharashtra and Chhatisgarh have a larger number of projects with PMG by value and volume.

The PMG was set up to put in place an institutional mechanism to track stalled investment projects and to remove implementation bottlenecks in these projects on a fast-track basis. While projects facing delays have suffered time-runs of five years, the average cost over-run for projects stands at Rs.2,665 crore.