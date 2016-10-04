Michigan-headquartered Inteva Products LLC, the Tier-I supplier for Ford, Tata, Mahindra and VW, will be increasing its head count in its Bengaluru Research and Development centre from 200 to 300 by March 2017. Inteva President, CEO and Founder Lon Offenbacher announced the opening of India Technical Centre and said the idea behind the Bengaluru Centre was to expand the company’s technical capabilities and footprint in the southern region. The teams would be focusing on developing and launching advanced technologies in roof systems, closures, and motors and electronics for Inteva’s global customers in close coordination with global design centres.

Please Wait while comments are loading...