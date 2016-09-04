The outlook for the rating industry is favourable and this should provide us ample growth opportunities.

The rating industry in the country is about three decades old and over the years, it has achieved significant expansion in coverage. While talking about economic growth prospects and inflationary expectations, Naresh Takkar, MD & Group CEO, ICRA Ltd, told Oommen Ninan that the outlook for the industry is positive as the government is committed to reviving the domestic debt market.

There is a plan by SEBI to raise the standards of credit rating agencies. Any steps taken by ICRA in this direction?

Enhancing standards and quality is a continuous process and we are fully committed to maintaining the highest quality standards in the industry. ICRA has been taking several steps to align its rating practises and processes with the norms prescribed by the SEBI as well as the international best practices, including the ones recommended by IOSCO.

These include policies to avoid conflict of interest, separation of the rating business, a robust Rating Committee process to assign ratings, and regular monitoring of all accepted ratings.

We have also been ensuring a high level of disclosures on aspects relating to the methodology used to assign ratings, prompt dissemination of all rating actions and transition and default trends, published at regular intervals. We also have well-defined and documented policies on several areas like suspension or withdrawal of ratings, which are available on the website.

What challenges do you foresee for the rating industry, and what is the outlook?

With a favourable outlook on the growth prospects of the Indian economy and an expected revival of the investments cycle in the backdrop of a relatively benign interest cycle, the government’s commitment to revive the domestic debt market outlook for the industry is positive. Challenges are high with the intensity of competition, lax standards and disclosure practices by a few players, asymmetry in the availability of information on rated entities, including default reporting and lack of an active secondary market, all of which inhibit the price discovery of rated instruments.

How do you avoid conflict of interest while giving a rating to a client?

At ICRA there is a clear separation of roles between business development and analytical staff. Staff engaged in business development activities or analytical personnel who have a conflict of interest with the entity being rated are prohibited from participating in the rating assignment process. Analysts are not involved in commercial discussions and their compensation is not linked to the rating revenues. To ensure objectivity, ratings are assigned by a committee and rating fees are taken in advance.

Will corporate earnings improve in Q2 FY2017?

The credit quality cycle has been weak for the last couple of years. So any improvement has to be seen in the context of a lower base. Notwithstanding this, with the pickup in the economy, improved liquidity and softer interest rates, we expect an improvement in credit quality for businesses which were impacted primarily due to the cyclical slowdown. Entities which were impacted due to the over-leveraging, with exposure to unviable projects may not further contribute to the decline but are unlikely to see improvement in the medium-term. Similarly, businesses exposed to global markets are unlikely to see any improvement, unless there are structural improvements, either in their cost competitiveness or the financial structure.

We expect earnings to improve in consumption-oriented sectors with enabling factors like the satisfactory monsoons, lower inflation and the positives accruing from the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations. Benefits of operating leverage, moderate commodity prices and softer interest rates will support earnings and the low base effect. However, a broad-based earnings revival would depend on the manner in which investment demand revives, and we are as of now less sure on that front, given the over capacities that still exist in most key sectors, though the boost in public expenditure should provide some support.

In which business segments do you expect growth?

We are positive on growth opportunities for all our business segments. The outlook for the rating industry is favourable and this should provide us ample growth opportunities. Similarly, with the improved outlook of the economic prospects, and significant growth expected in the financial markets, our consulting business, including mutual funds research, is expected to see more growth opportunities.

Will real estate reforms help economic growth?

REITS will benefit developers with a portfolio of rent-generating assets, which can be monetised to provide cash flows. However, there may be a gap in yield expectations of investors and developers. In addition, there are procedural issues like applicability of stamp duty on transfer of assets from developers to REITS. Similarly, while RERA is a big positive in terms of providing confidence at the consumer level, the basic issue of affordability of real estate in many cities is still an issue.

Your expectation from the next RBI policy?

Improved supplies of several food items, combined with a favourable base effect, should dampen food inflation in the coming months. We expect additional easing of 25 bps during 2016.