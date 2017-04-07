‘Interest in equity-linked schemes rises’

more-in

Investment in products like equity-linked savings scheme in on the rise in India, according to a top official.

“India is witnessing a structural shift in savings pattern from physical to financial asset class,” said Milind Barve, managing director, HDFC Asset Management Company. “More number of retail investors are investing in mutual funds now. Out of the total savings by Indians, around 16-17% is in physical asset class and 7-10% in financial assets. In the last 10 years the investment landscape has changed,” said Mr. Barve.

“While this trend is encouraging, investments linked to important life goals such as planning for retirement and kids education is still in its infancy,” he said after unveiling a digital platform for retirement planning.