Infosys on Friday said it has revised the pay packages of its top leaders including Chief Operating Officer U B Pravin Rao and Chief Financial Officer M D Ranganath with effect from November 1, 2016. With the revised pay package Mr. Rao will take home a compensation of around Rs. 8.5 crore that includes fixed compensation of Rs. 4.62 crores per annum and a variable pay of up to Rs. 3.88 crore per annum.

Additionally, based on fiscal 2016 performance, 27,250 restricted stock units and 43,000 stock options would be granted. “The Board of Directors have approved the revised annual compensation of Pravin Rao with effect from November 1, 2016, subject to the approval of the shareholders,” Infosys said.

Apart from M D Ranganath, the compensation structure of Mohit Joshi, Head of the Financial Services, Sandeep Dadlani, Head of Americas, Rajesh K Murthy, Head of Europe, Ravikumar S, Chief Delivery Officer, David Kennedy, Chief Compliance Officer, Krishnamurthy Shankar, Group Head of Human Resource Development, and Manikantha AGS, Company Secretary.

"The revised aggregate compensation of the above individuals includes fixed compensation of Rs. 24 crore and variable compensation of up to Rs 20 crore," the company added said.

Additionally, based on fiscal 2016 performance, restricted stock units (RSU) of 2,45,750 and stock options of 5,02,550 will be granted on November 1, 2016, it added.

New Independent Director

Infosys also appointed founder and CEO of Surya Software Systems D N Prahlad as an independent director on its Board, effective October 14, 2016.

Prior to founding Surya, Mr. Prahlad was associated with Infosys during its formative years. He is also on the advisory board of Computer Science and Automation Department of Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Prahlad, a distinguished technologist to the Board. Prahlad brings with him, not only his deep knowledge of the company, but also sharp insights into the industry,” said R Seshasayee, Chairman, Infosys.