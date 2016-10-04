Business » Industry

MUMBAI / NEW DELHI, October 4, 2016
Updated: October 4, 2016 23:25 IST

Industry sees demand revival

R.C. Bhargava
R.C. Bhargava
Captains of Indian industry expect banks to pass on the benefit of Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision, to cut the benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, to borrowers.

While many expect the move to ease the stressed balance sheets of India Inc. and to revive demand for the economy, a few cautioned against expecting a single rate cut to revive momentum in the economy.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted, “Looks like all piece are falling into place. Bravo to the new Governor & the MPC for recognising that growth is now the priority…”

Sterlite Power CEO Pratik Agarwal said: “It's clear that India is determined to maintain a 1.5-2.0 per cent real rate of interest. This will satisfy the urgent need for growth, and also encouraging savings at the same time.”

Positive signal

Industry body CII director general Chandrajit Banerjee felt that more than the quantum of the rate cut, the positive signal it sent out counted for more.

“We can clearly see that in the growth-inflation trade-off, the RBI is favourably inclined towards promoting growth in the economy,” said Mr. Banerjee.

According to ASSOCHAM Secretary General D.S. Rawat, going forward, the industry expected value addition from the Monetary Policy Committee and possibly ‘another rate cut before March 2017’.

However, Maruti Suzuki India Chairman R.C. Bhargava told The Hindu that the rate cut was only one of the factors that impact costs.

“Rates are important but there are other factors too like petrol prices,” Mr. Bhargava said.

“When banks will pass of the benefits to buyers, it will be a relief but I don’t expect too much impact on sales or sentiments because of one rate cut.”

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman – India and South East Asia, CBRE commented: “The announcement will not only help the real estate industry rejuvenate housing sales but will also infuse consumer confidence in the festival season.”

