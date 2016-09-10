A delegation comprising industry leaders and experts in business, education and economic development visited Silicon Valley for scouting business opportunities for Indian tech companies during August 31 and September 8.

The delegation led by Assocham President Sunil Kanoria visited various technology companies and universities including Google, Facebook, Stanford University and Singularity University to interact with various officials, think-tanks and industrial houses with focus on marketing, investment and joint ventures in India. — PTI

