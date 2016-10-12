MUMBAI: IndusInd Bank’s net profit rose 26 per cent to Rs.704 crore for the quarter ended September 30 due to strong growth in interest income.

The interest income — the difference between interest earned and interest expended — grew 33 per cent to Rs.1460.31 crore during the reporting period on the back of a 26 per cent year-on-year growth in loans.

The bank’s margin increased to 4 per cent in the quarter, for the first time, from 3.88 per cent reported during the same period of the previous year.

Its non interest income for the quarter was Rs.970.42 crore which grew by 24 per cent while core fee income growth was 23 per cent.

The bank also seen its share of low cost deposit increasing, with current and savings account deposit share of total deposits increasing to 36.53 per cent from 34.74 per cent.

“This quarter, the bank has registered positive growth across all vectors despite tepid global markets and not so buoyant domestic market,”said Romesh Sobti, MD & CEO, IndusInd Bank. “However, the overall industry sentiment looks optimistic with a gradual uptick in credit pickup likely in the coming quarters.”