Indowind Energy, an independent power producer, has decided to set up 10 MW wind energy project in Chitradurga district, Karnataka, within a year, its Chairman Bala V. Kutti said. The planned investment is about Rs.65 crore for the project, he told reporters. The company is also exploring the possibility of entering into solar power to improve its profitability. It is planning to set up a 25 MW unit either in Tamil Nadu or Karnataka with an investment of Rs.150 crore. “We have done some preliminary work on that. However, we are going slow as we are seeking some clarity on policy issues,” he said.