Inditrade Capital, a domestic brokerage and financial service firm, has acquired 51 per cent stake in JRG International Brokerage DMCC, an international commodity derivatives brokerage registered with the Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange . The transaction value is believed to be in the range of $5-10 million. While Inditrade Capital will hold 51% stake in JRG International and retain management of the firm, the remaining 49 per cent stake will continue to be held by Sheikh Hazza Al Dhaheri. JRG International is the oldest and largest company in DGCX and is also a member of the Dubai Pearl Exchange (DPE), Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group, Dubai Commodities Clearing Corporation (DCCC), and DMCC Dubai Gold Receipt System.

