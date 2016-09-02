IndiGo has announced the addition of Port Blair as its 41st overall and 36th domestic destination in its schedule. The new schedule sees introduction of new daily non-stop flights to Port Blair from Kolkata and Chennai effective September 28 and September 30, 2016 respectively. Port Blair will also be connected to Delhi (via Kolkata) and Hyderabad (via Chennai). The airline said it will also introduce additional frequencies with daily non-stop flight between Delhi and Kolkata, Delhi and Chennai, and Hyderabad and Varanasi sectors. With 112 Airbus A320 aircraft, IndiGo will operate 846 daily flights, connecting 41 destinations from September 30, 2016, said a statement.

