InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo) has partnered with global airline pilot training and resourcing company CTC Aviation to introduce a new airline pilot career program. The pact was part of six Memoranda of Understanding signed on Wednesday between businesses and institutions from India and New Zealand to increase cooperation in areas such as aviation, timber and education. Among other benefits, the IndiGo cadet pilot programme will see successful applicants achieving a dual — NZCAA and Indian DGCA — licence upon graduation. A Memorandum of Understanding was also announced between Zindia Ltd and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd for the development and promotion of the Adani Zindia Mundra Timber Industrial Park venture.
Updated: October 26, 2016 23:40 IST
IndiGo, New Zealand’s CTC Aviation partner in pilot training pact
