India and the U.S. will review today at the CEO Forum the progress made so far on deliberations such as boosting renewable energy and defence ties and smart city project, and also discuss the roadmap to achieve the objectives.

A Commerce Ministry statement said the India-U.S. CEO Forum, which was reconstituted in December 2014, has met twice in 2015, in New Delhi and Washington DC.

Mr. Cyrus Mistry, Chairman TATA group is the co-chair of the Forum form the Indian side while Mr. Dave Cote, CEO, Honeywell will co-chair the meet.

A comprehensive recommendation was submitted by the Forum in January, 2015, during the first meeting of the reconstituted CEO Forum.

In the meeting held in September,2015 the Forum reviewed the action taken in line with the recommendations. In the meeting to be held on August 30, 2016 the Forum will discuss the status of progress made on these recommendations. The Forum is also working on a fresh set of recommendations which would be submitted before the two governments in the meeting on August 30, 2016.