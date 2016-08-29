The proposal for a India-U.K. Free Trade Agreement (FTA) got a boost with talks that U.K. Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox held on Monday with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Commerce & Industry minister Nirmala Sitharaman. “He (Fox) mentioned about the new FTA, depending on terms and conditions of UK’s withdrawal arrangement from the EU,” a finance ministry statement said. Sitharaman said , “Yes, there is a possibility of an FTA with the U.K.”
Updated: August 29, 2016 22:56 IST
India-U.K. FTA prospects get a boost as Fox holds talks with Centre
