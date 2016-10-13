Men’s clothing brand Indian Terrain has added a new dimension to its range with the launch of footwear to its smart casual range of apparel.

Venky Rajgopal, Chairman of the Rs.500-crore Indian Terrain Fashion Ltd., said the range had been carefully designed to match the style of its clothing. The shoes would be launched in its top 30 stores with 10 styles, each in multiple colours. “As each store cannot stock all the inventory, customers can browse the entire shoe range on high resolution tablets placed in stores and the right colour will be delivered to them next day,’’ he added.

The shoes will be priced in the range of Rs.2,999 to Rs.5,999.

Mr. Rajgopal said the brand had invested Rs.8 crore in design and building an inventory of footwear. “We are not competing with top shoe brands but our shoes are designed to match our smart casual range,” he said. Footwear could be a Rs.100-crore business for the brand in the next few years.

Italian designer

Mr. Rajgopal said that the brand was subtly articulating its emotional connect with its origin - Chennai, the erstwhile Madras. This follows a suggestion by Italian designer Mateo Zara, who advises Indian Terrain. According to him, the brand identity is unique if it has an emotional connect with its origin. “Zara's thought set us thinking,'” said Mr. Rajgopal. That led the company on a journey of discovery.

Indian Terrain started building its unique identity one-and-a-half years ago. “We started saying that we are born in Madras and began to connect emotionally to who we are,” he said. As it looked to identify the one thing that would make it stand out from competition, Indian Terrain found Madras could be the hook to realize its connect with customers, he added. “The product is global but born in Madras is our story,'' he said. The newly-launched footwear would also talk about its Madras heritage. “If you don't connect emotionally, you can never be a top brand,'' Mr. Rajgopal emphasised.

Indian Terrain's foray into footwear would beef up its product offerings in smart casuals. “Also, it would give the brand a holistic character,” he said. A lot of thought had gone into the designing of the footwear range, Mr. Rajgopal said. The objective was to ensure that it matched the Indian Terrain style, he added.

The Indian Terrain brand had seen 16 per cent same-store growth in department stores in the past year, he said. It had emerged as the top selling brand in Lifestyle and Central, out-selling other formal wear and smart casual brands, he added.

To a question, he said Indian Terrain withdrew from e-commerce platforms as it found extreme discounting hit brand and store sales. Now, it only sells through Amazon and Myntra where stocks are despatched from its own warehouse once orders are booked on the web sites. Indian Terrain expects to see a 20 per cent growth in the current year.