Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), which owns and operates the Taj Group hotels in the Tata Group, for the second quarter ended September 30, 2016 has narrowed down its consolidated losses to Rs.27 crore aided by gains in exceptional items. This compares with a loss of Rs. 152 crore reported in the year earlier period.

During the period, the company reported a consolidated income Rs.885 crore. Excluding Taj Boston, total consolidated income from operations has grown by 6 per cent, the company said. During the quarter, the company had divested 100 per cent of its interest in IHMS (Boston) LLC which owned ‘Taj Boston’ through United Overseas Holding Inc, a wholly owned overseas subsidiary of IHCL.

The divestment was completed on July 12, 2016. “The company reported a loss of Rs.103.07 crore on divestment of the entire LLC interest in HMS (Boston),” IHCL in a filing with the stock exchanges. The hotel was sold to AS Holdings LLC (Boston) for $125 million.

“To that extent, results of the current period are not comparable with the corresponding period of the previous year,” according to a company statement.

On a standalone basis the company reported net profit of Rs.28 crore, against a loss of Rs.7 crore for the same period last year. Profit for the quarter included income accrued on claims settlement from Karnataka Forest Development Corporation of Rs.24 crore and Refund of Sewerage Tax and interest of Rs.6 crore.

The company reported a 9 per cent growth in standalone total income to Rs.514 crore. As at September 30, 2016 the company had consolidated gross debt of Rs.3,625 crore, with liquidity at Rs 455 crore.

The company said the Bombay High Court had last month approved the scheme of amalgamation of Lands End Properties Pvt Ltd. The company is in the process of obtaining required approvals to complete the scheme.

In his recent letter to Tata Sons board, former chairman Cyrus Mistry had highlighted the flawed overseas expansion of the company and wrong business decisions that had led to losses at IHCL.

“Beyond flawed international strategy, IHCL had acquired Sea Rock property at ‘highly inflated price and housed in an off-balance sheet structure. In the process of unraveling this legacy, IHCL had to write down its entire networth over three years,” Mr Mistry had said in the letter.