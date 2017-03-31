Indian coders to get support for iOS apps

more-in

Apple Inc, the maker of the iPhone, announced the opening of its App Accelerator in Bengaluru.

The company said that the accelerator would provide specialised support for developers making apps on its mobile operating system iOS, which is the foundation for its products like iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. The firm said that it would also provide tools and best practices to help them hone their skills and transform the design, quality and performance of their apps on iOS.

‘Entrepreneurial spirit’

Apple said that India had one of the most vibrant iOS developer communities in the world and that already tens of thousands of developers in India make apps for iOS.

It said the app accelerator in Bengaluru will help to further enrich the iOS app ecosystem.

“We are impressed by the great entrepreneurial spirit in India, and are excited to provide a platform for these developers to share their innovations with customers around the world,” said Philip Schiller, senior vice president, Worldwide Marketing at Apple, in a statement.

He said that in just the first few weeks, the company had already seen developers at the ‘App Accelerator Bengaluru,’ including Practo and Reliance Games, create innovative apps “that can meet the needs of customers in India and around the world.”

“We are thrilled to be one of the first developers to collaborate with the team at the App Accelerator,” said Shashank ND, co-founder of healthcare tech startup Practo, that provides an app and web service for scheduling appointments with doctors.

Each week, Apple experts will lead briefings and provide one-on-one app reviews for developers.

The first-of-its-kind facility will also provide support and guidance on Swift, Apple’s powerful and intuitive programming language created to build apps for iOS, Apple TV and Apple Watch. Swift enables developers to write safer, more reliable code and create richer app experiences.