India to be global hub for Cisco’s exports

Networking major Cisco, which recently started manufacturing its products locally, plans to make India a global hub for exports.

The company also said that it expected to complete 50 digitisation projects across the country — part of the $100 million investment announced last year, by December 2017.

“Our roadmap is very clear,” Dinesh Malkani, president, Cisco India and SAARC said at the Cisco India Summit 2017. “Our first intention was to start with 5 or 6 products that we wanted to make in India for the domestic market such as access points, routers etc. The second stage is to make that centre (Pune) a global export hub. That is the next stage we are working on right now,” he said.

Cisco had, in March, unveiled its first Made in India product.

He added that the U.S.-based firm’s supply head was also in India recently and the company was also in discussions with the government on “how to scale that (the centre)”.

“We are also encouraging our ecosystem providers to set up shop here,” he said. “We held a conference in Bangalore last year where we had invited 80-90 of our global suppliers and showed them what can be done here... I hope that over time this will be our global supply chain centre,” Mr. Malkani added.

On investments, he said, “As part of our country digitisation acceleration investment of $100 million, 50 of our digitisation projects across India will be completed by the end of the year.”

These 50 projects include T- hub in Telegana, Fetri village in Rajasthan, a wi-fi project in Rajasthan and iCreate in Gujarat.

He added the in the next phase of the digitisation initiatives, the company is collaborating closely with state governments for projects, including the addition of 6 new innovation labs and 6 centres of excellence.

(The writer was at Gurugram at the invitation of Cisco)