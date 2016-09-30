India has taken up the issue of Canada’s Temporary Foreign Workers Entry Programme, which New Delhi says has acted as a barrier for the Indian IT companies investing in Canada to source professionals. This is because the norms for temporary entry have become more stringent due to the programme, an official statement said. Trade Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland has assured that a Parliamentary panel is examining these issues and some concerns may be addressed. They agreed to conclude negotiations on a Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPA) as well as a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). — Special Correspondent
Updated: September 30, 2016 23:11 IST
India takes up curbs on IT workers with Canada
