India, Australia to soon hold talks on FTA

In a bid to expedite the implementation of their proposed bilateral Free Trade Agreement, officially known as a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) for boosting trade and investment ties, India and Australia have decided to soon hold the next round of negotiations on it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a statement said: "In our discussions today, Prime Minister (of Australia, Malcomn Turnbull) and I reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations. We took a number of forward-looking decisions to further strengthen our partnership, including the decision to soon hold the next round of negotiations on our Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA)."

Negotiations began in May 2011 on the proposed India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) aimed at opening up bilateral investment as well as trade in goods and services. So far nine rounds of talks have been held with the last one being in September 2015.

India has been reluctant to agree to Australia's demands to drastically reduce/eliminate duties on wine, dairy, pharmaceuticals, fresh fruits and meat, while Australia has not taken a final call on India's demands to eliminate duties on textiles, automobile components and fresh fruits as well as ensure more market access — including easier mobility to a larger number of high-skilled professionals — in the services sector, according to official sourced. Besides, both the countries are more focused on concluding by this year-end or early next year, the negotiations on the proposed mega-regional Free Trade Agreement called the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) that includes them and 14 other Asia-Pacific nations. After hitting a peak of $18 billion in FY'12, India-Australia trade had fallen and remained stagnant at the level of $12-13 billion between FY'14 and FY'16.