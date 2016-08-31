India has jumped 19 places to the 35th rank in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index 2016. The report, brought out every two years, measures countries across six components—customs, infrastructure, international shipments, logistics quality and competence, tracking and tracing, and timeliness. “Improvement in India’s rank in Logistics Performance Index adequately establishes steady performance in our competitiveness in manufacturing and trade that also acts as one of the growth driver of Make in India Programme,” the government said in a statement. The World Bank, however, said that the Indian numbers come with a caveat. “The LPI measures performance at key international gateways in countries such as India and China, but does not address how easy or difficult it is to move goods to the hinterland,” the report noted.