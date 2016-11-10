In another big blow for the Tata’s, Nusli Wadia, a close friend of Tata Sons interim chairman Ratan Tata and one of the independent director on the board of Tata Chemicals along with other three independent directors reposed their full confidence and support for the Tata Sons ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry as chairman of Tata Chemicals.

“Independent Directors unanimously affirmed their confidence in the Board, its Chairman and the management in the conduct of the Company's business,” said Tata Chemicals in filing to the exchanges on the outcome of meeting of the independent directors.

In view of the recent events and subsequent media reports which may cause speculation which could impact the management of business of the Company both domestic and international, the Independent Directors in view of recent events met today to review the impact on the Company leading to the said events, according to a Tata Chemicals statement.

After due deliberation, the Independent Directors “recalled and reaffirmed their earlier assessment and evaluation carried out in the year 2015 & 2016 of the Chairman, the Board, and its functioning. The Independent Directors referred to the minutes of the above meetings outcome of which was with the entire Board at that time,” read the outcome of meeting of the independent directors.

“The Independent Directors also considered the subsequent statement made by the Board of Directors in the Annual Report in which the Board recommended and sought the support (of all shareholders) for confirmation of Mr. Mistry’s re-appointment at the Annual General Meeting held on August 11, 2015 and noted that the same was approved by 97.64% of the votes cast,” said the statement.

The Independent Directors also reaffirmed that all the decisions taken with regard to the operations and business of the Company had been taken by the Board unanimously and executed by the Chairman and management as per the directions of the Board.

“All the independent directors of Tata Chemicals including Mr. Wadia reposed full faith and confidence on Cyrus Mistry as chairman of Tata Chemicals. This is certainly a big blow for the Tata’s,” said a source in the know of the development.

The Independent Directors also wish to reassure all the Stakeholders, management of the Company and its subsidiaries wherever located of their full confidence and support."

“It’s unfortunate but the way things are going, it is slated for a long drawn battle between the Mistry’s and the Tata’s,” said partner of a leading legal firm advising one of the side.

Besides Wadia, other independent directors who backed Mistry include, Nasser Munjee, Y.S.P. Thorat and Vibha Paul Rishi. Ms Rishi had also backed Mr. Mistry in the Indian Hotels board meeting.

Tata Chemicals posted a flat growth in its net profit to Rs 293 crore for the quarter ended September 30 on a consolidated basis on revenues of Rs. 3496 crore.