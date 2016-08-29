43% of pharma exports are to unregulated, semi-regulated marketsin Asia and Africa

The Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) is formulating packaging specifications for pharmaceutical products that are exported to several unregulated and semi-regulated markets in Africa and Asia. This comes after frequent rejection of Indian pharmaceutical products from such markets due to the absence of regulations and quality standards that govern pharmaceutical imports.

“The government has asked us to come out with packaging specifications in consultation with the pharma industry so that products are not recalled on certain grounds,” said Dr. N.C. Saha, Director IIP. “We are working on this and will come out with the recommendations and quality standards by next year,” he said. The government will then notify the desired packaging standards which will be made mandatory for all pharma companies exporting to these markets. “We are concerned about the rejection rates in unregulated and semi-regulated markets,” he said.