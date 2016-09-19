Ahead of its initial public offer which opens on Monday, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has raised Rs.1635.33 crore from a host of anchor investors including foreign investors such as Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Nomura and the government of Singapore.

The insurer said in a statement that it has allocated 48.9 million shares to these investors at Rs.334 per share.

ICICI Prudential's IPO opens on Monday and closes on Wednesday. It has fixed a price band of Rs.300 to Rs.334 per share. The insurer can raise over Rs.6000 crore if the issue gets priced at the upper band.

Apart from the amount raised from anchor investors, another Rs.1400 crore can be raised from qualified institutional buyers (QIB).

Morgan Stanley has been allocated the maximum number of shares (6.2 million) , followed by the government of Singapore. Domestic fund houses such as UTI Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund and SBI Mutual Fund were also allocated shares under the anchor investor category.This is the biggest IPO in terms of offer size as well as the first by an Indian insurance company.