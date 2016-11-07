ICICI Bank, the second-largest private sector lender in the country, reported a flat 2.4 per cent growth in net profit to Rs.3,102.3 crore for the quarter ended September 30 due to higher provisioning.

The lender reported a sharp increase in bad loans with gross non-performing assets more than doubling in the last one year to Rs.32,178.60 crore representing 6.82 per cent of gross advances. The bank added Rs.8,000 crore to its NPAs in the quarter, of which 80 per cent was from the ‘drill down’ list of the restructured book.

The list now stood at Rs.34,490 crore, said Ms. Chanda Kochhar, MD and CEO. The bank, however, did not give any guidance on how much further the bad loans could rise.

The ‘drill down’ list is a list of sub-investment grade accounts. It stood at Rs.44,065 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year.

Ms. Kochhar said the bank had made additional provisioning of Rs. 3,588 crore for the quarter ended September 30 from the profit and loss account of which Rs.1,678 crore was for standard advances (mostly restructured), while Rs.1,515 crore was floating provision.

The bank has made a provisioning of Rs.395 crore for the sale of bad loans. Total provisioning of the bank during the quarter was Rs.7,082.69 crore as compared to Rs.942 crore in the year-earlier period.

Net interest income remained flat at Rs.5,253 crore in the period under review while non-interest income grew three times to Rs. 9,120 crore from Rs.3,007 crore. Domestic advances rose 16 per cent – led by retail which grew by 21 per cent while the corporate loan book grew by about 9 per cent.