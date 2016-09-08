ICICI Bank – the country’s largest private sector bank – on Thursday announced the introduction of software robots which promise to cut response time to customers by 60 per cent and increase accuracy to 100 per cent. The bank said the initiative has enabled the bank’s employees to focus more on value-added and customer-related functions. “The software robots now perform over 10 lakh (1 million) banking transactions every working day,” it said. The lender has deployed these software robots in over 200 business process functions across the organisation including retail banking operations, agri-business, trade & foreign exchange, treasury and human resources management, among others.

