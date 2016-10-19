Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) has unveiled a vaccine to fight against tapeworms in pigs. CYSVAX, the vaccine, is the world’s first such, the Hyderabad-headquartered wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board said on Wednesday. The recombinant porcine (Pigs) Cysticercosis vaccine developed by IIL also has the potential to significantly reduce the incidence of epilepsy in humans. Cysticercosis is a parasitic disease caused by ingesting the eggs of the pork tapeworm, Taenia solium. It is a zoonotic parasite, involving pigs as intermediate hosts. Humans are usually infected by the ingestion of eggs present in the undercooked pork, vegetables and greens improperly washed. Cysts that develop in the central nervous system cause Neuro-Cysticercosis, one of the predominant reasons for epilepsy in humans. IIL collaborated with Dr.Marshall Lightowlers, University of Melbourne, Australia and GALVmed (Global Alliance for Veterinary medicine) to develop the vaccine.
Updated: October 19, 2016 23:52 IST
Hyderabad firm develops pig tapeworm vaccine
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email
NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!
Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.
Most Popular
- Centre proposes four-tier structure under GST with two standard rates
- Buzz builds in Bay of Bengal, but North-East monsoon is still away
- Under pressure from banks, India Inc resorts to fire sale
- Warehousing demand on the rise, set to outstrip that for office space
- Nuclear submarine INS Arihant quietly commissioned into service