A Railway Ministry official on Sunday said the 'Humsafar' trains would be launched next month, with fares that would be about 20 per cent higher than normal Mail and Express trains.

What are Humsafar trains?

Humsafar trains will have new interior and exterior colour schemes, with a futuristic look. It will also have vinyl sheets similar to that used in Maharaja Express coaches . Besides, it will also have integrated braille displays.

It is a special-class train for inter-city overnight journey with many additional facilities which are otherwise not available in normal AC 3-tier coaches.

The additional features include close circuit TV, GPS-based passenger information systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems and mobile/laptop charging points in every berth.