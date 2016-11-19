Business » Industry

HSIL eyes 10 per cent sales from consumer business

Sandip Somany.
HSIL (formerly Hindustan Sanitaryware and Industries) expects its consumer products division, which includes air purifiers and water heaters, to account for 10 per cent of overall revenue, or about Rs.200 crore, next year onwards.

The company, listed on the NSE and the BSE, posted revenue of about Rs.2,000 crore in 2015-16.

“We entered the consumer products business last year,” said Sandip Somany, Joint Managing Director, HSIL. “It is a wellness segment and includes products such as air purifiers, water purifiers, water heaters and kitchen appliances.

“Next year, this segment will contribute 10 per cent of our revenue,” Mr. Somany said.

Home products

He added that the company will soon introduce products such as air coolers and other home products under the segment.

The firm, best known for its sanitaryware brand Hindware, will also be foraying into premium plastic pipes and security closures solutions, with two new manufacturing plants in Telangana set to become operational next year.

“We will produce CPVC (chlorinated polyvinyl chloride) pipes in partnership with Japanese multinational Sekisui in one plant, and in the other we will produce security caps and closures products designed to prevent counterfeiting in various beverage and food industries.

“The initial investment in these factories has been about Rs.125 crore each.” Mr. Somany said.

While the total pipe market in India is about Rs.25,000 crore, the segment in which HSIL will operate is about Rs.5,000 crore. The market for security closures in India is about Rs.750 crore. However, globally it is pegged at more than one billion U.S. dollars.

Second place

Mr. Somany also said that by next year, the company would aim to become the second-largest player in the faucets and showers segment with a market share of about 6-7 per cent.

Currently, Jaguar is the market leader in the product segment, followed by Grohe and HSIL.

