Two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycles & Scooter India (HMSI) said it aims to clock sales of over 1 million units during this festival season on the back of the implementation of Seventh Pay commission and favourable monsoon.

“We plan to sell more than one million units during this festival season,” HMSI Senior Vice-President (Sales & Marketing) Y.S. Guleria told reporters.

The company is targeting 25 per cent growth in sales during festival season as compared to sales it clocked the same time a year earlier.

“We expect that bikes will constitute 35 per cent of target sales during the festival season as demand for motor cycles picks up in the rural sector during these months,” he said. It is offering a cash benefit of Rs. 2,000 on the purchase of motor cycles to woo central government and PSU employees who have received funds under the seventh pay commission.

Scooters continued to dominate as they constituted about 70 per cent of HMSI’s total sales volume.