Livspace, an online home design company, has raised Rs.100 crore from existing investors in a funding round led by venture capital firm Bessemer Ventures Partners. Other existing investors, Jungle Ventures and Helion, also participated in the round. According to the company, the funds would be utilised to expand operational footprint across metro cities including Noida, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad, by next year. Design studios integrated with virtual reality technology would also be set up to improve home design experience. Founded by entrepreneurs Anuj Srivastava and Ramakant Sharma, Livspace has India’s largest community of home designers and home design enthusiasts. The firm’s design automation platform would be expanded across thousands of freelance designers in the country.

"We are very impressed with the traction, and commercial scale achieved by Livspace, in a short period of time,” said Vishal Gupta, managing director, Bessemer Venture Partners. Livspace said the home industry was estimated to between $25 billion and $30 billion.