Hinduja Global Solutions(HGS), the Business Process Management arm of the Hinduja Group is looking at acquisitions to strengthen its presence in the healthcare vertical.

The Bengaluru-based company is likely to look at U.S.-based targets as a majority of its clients in healthcare are in that market.

HGS currently gets about 44 per cent of its revenues from the healthcare services business.

“Going forward, our acquisition strategy is to look at companies that are in the healthcare segment,” said Partha De Sarkar, CEO, Hinduja Global Solutions. “We want to build our healthcare capabilities. A majority of our healthcare clients are in the U.S.”

Apart from strengthening the healthcare segment, the company is also looking at a platform centric approach to provide services to its clients.

The company will adopt the Platform as a Service model (PaaS) to deliver its various offerings.

“We are looking at providing services through the PaaS model. The platform model will help us to look at small and medium players,” added Mr DeSarkar.

He said that offering such services would help it tap into small and medium players such as hospitals and third-party administrators (TPA).

In March last, HGS had acquired majority stake in the U.S.-based Colibrium, which had developed a cloud-based platform for healthcare service providers.

“Colibrium is the first successful acquisition in our strategy towards providing platform based offerings,” he added.

Further, HGS also said that the acquisition of Mphasis’ domestic business helped it strengthen its presence in the North Indian market.