Detroit-headquartered $6 billion Henry Ford Health System has entered into a 20-year licensing agreement with Pearl Human Care Pvt. Ltd. to set up a super speciality hospital in Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

To be built at a cost of Rs.330 crore, Naruvi Hospitals will come upon on three-acre land located close to the existing Christian Medical College and Hospital. It will start functioning from January 2019. In the first phase, it will have 250 beds and another 150 beds will be added in the next phase. As part of the deal, Henry Ford Health System will get one-time lump sum fee and a share in the revenue.

“This is our maiden entry into India in healthcare segment,” Mark Coticchia, Ford Health System, Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer said. “Though we have six hospitals in the U.S., we are setting up this hospital in India under licensing arrangement with Pearl Human Care due to legal complications. As per the deal, we will provide technical know-how, design and develop the hospital to provide international health care at affordable price.”

Pearl Human Care will create infrastructure and manage the day-to-day operations, while Henry Ford Health System will provide clinical speciality, equipment selection and procurement, patient flow, key case review mechanism, quality control and building design, said G.V. Sampath, Pearl Human Care Chairman and Managing Director.

“The project cost will be met through a mix of debt and promoters fund. We have selected Vellore, as most of the patients either go to Chennai or Bengaluru for treatment as the existing hospital does not have capacity. It will not be another hospital, as we are planning to digitise patient records from the day one. We have taken the U.S. model and tailored it for Indian conditions,” Mr. Sampath said.The hospital will provide primary care as well as advanced speciality care in fields such as cardiology and orthopedics. It will have 300 medical staff.