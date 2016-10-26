Mortgage financier Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) reported 14 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 1827 crore for the second quarter ended on September 31 on the back of 20 per cent growth of individual loan disbursements. Its non-individual loan book grew by 13 per cent. “The spread on loans over the cost of borrowings for the half-year ended September 30, 2016 stood at 2.28 per cent compared to 2.26 per cent for the 2nd quarter 2016,” the company said. “The spread on the individual loan book was 1.95 per cent and on the non-individual book was 3.04 per cent,” it added. Its gross NPA as at September 30 was Rs 2,108 crore. NPA of the individual portfolio was 0.61 per cent and non-individual 1.11 per cent.

— Special Correspondent