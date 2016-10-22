HCLTechnologies has agreed to acquire U.S. based engineering and design services firm Butler America Aerospace, LLC (Butler Aerospace) for cash consideration of $85 million or Rs.567 crore. Butler Aerospace is a wholly owned subsidiary of Butler America LLC and serves customers primarily in the Aerospace and Defense industries in the U.S., to whom it provides Engineering & Design services in the areas of Mechanical and Structural Design, Electrical Design, Tool design and aftermarket engineering services. With over 900 highly skilled engineers and 7 design centers in the US, Butler Aerospace has a marquee list of clients in the Aerospace & Defense industries and works with OEMs and their Suppliers, said a company statement adding that the proposed acquisition will exclude the staffing business of Butler America Inc.
Updated: October 22, 2016 00:17 IST
HCL to buy Butler America Aerospace
