India’s gross value added (GVA), a measure of the value of goods and services produced in an economy, may grow at 7.8 per cent this financial year compared with 7.2 per cent growth in fiscal ended March 2016, according to a report by Yes Bank. A combination of factors such as a delayed impact of normal monsoon, Seventh Pay Commission and festive season will provide support to the economy, although core industry growth, pace of manufacturing and industrial credit continued to show tepid momentum, according to the report. With industrial credit contraction, there is continued divergence between industry and services, the report noted.

Retail loans are the main driver of credit growth.

“We expect this divergence to persist and become more pronounced amid Pay Commission payouts and up-tick in rural demand lead to greater demand for personal loans and services.”

It also noted that credit growth to MSMEs has been contracting for the last several months, with the near-flat credit growth in large industries, exacerbating the overall slowdown in industrial credit. Commenting on core sector growth, the report cites the steel sector as showing signs of growth, even as electricity has been posting weak growth for the second consecutive month.

On India’s fiscal deficit, the bank said that it had moved closer to budget estimates although non-tax revenue contracted 22.5 per cent between April and August, against a 60 per cent growth in the year earlier period. Dividends were up, but interest receipts were low leading to the contraction. Gross tax revenue growth was slightly lower than last year due to a tepid pace in customs revenue, moderation in excise and negative growth in corporate tax. Income tax grew at a robust rate. The report also said that capital to revenue expenditure ratio was lower, implying a deterioration in the quality of spending.